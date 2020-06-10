Feed the Camel food truck event begins during Nevada's Phase Two

A popular food truck event is back at the McKinley Arts and Culture Center. Feed the Camel begins Wednesday and will follow Phase Two guidelines.

According to Event Producer Melissa Williams only 50 people will be allowed in the area at a time and can only order grab-and-go style.

She said, “It's been interesting having to think outside the box creating a new aspect where people are able to spread out."

Williams said there will be less food trucks to scale down the event, social distancing signs, and people cannot congregate in the area.

“We will have hand sanitizer available, all the trucks will follow Washoe County Health District guidelines for both the front of the house and cooking."

Owner of Mr. Margarita Truck Shawn Nelson said although there are limitations he’s happy to be back. "There's so many events, that have closed or postponed."

Nelson continued, "And we feel very fortunate to open back up, and actually be the first special event of the year it’s kind of like all eyes on us, but we do not mind, we are excited."

Williams said they will update the event according to future phases.

Feed the Camel is every Wednesday through September 9th, 2020 between 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2019

