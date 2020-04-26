Feds give Nevada law enforcement money for COVID-19

The Nevada Department of Public Safety last week received a $7.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to deal with safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The follows $4.2 million local jurisdictions in Nevada got earlier this year, giving the state and location jurisdictions $11.6 million.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the public health emergency it created are sobering reminders that even the most routine duties performed by our nation’s public safety officials carry potentially grave risks,” Katharine T. Sullivan, principal deputy assistant attorney general for the Office of Justice Programs, said in a statement. “These funds will provide hard-hit communities with critical resources to help mitigate the impact of this crisis and give added protection to the brave professionals charged with keeping citizens safe.”

The grant is among the most recent to be awarded through the $850 million available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program.

Other Northern Nevada jurisdictions and the money they received are Carson City $40,461, Reno $376,434, Sparks$99,236 and Washoe County $36,862.

