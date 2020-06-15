DA: Oklahoma children entered hot vehicle on their own, father released from jail

A father of two young children who were found dead in a hot vehicle is out of jail after new video surfaced showing the kids getting into the truck on their own.

Police have arrested the father of two Oklahoma toddlers after they were found dead in a hot vehicle on Saturday. (Source: KJRH/Family Photos)

KJRH reports Dustin Lee Dennis of Tulsa was released, and he is no longer facing charges after police say 3-year-old Ryan and 4-year-old Tegan were left inside a truck for five hours as temperatures reached 95 degrees on Saturday.

The children’s aunt, Chanteil Keys, said her family is devastated over the tragic loss.

“All I wish is my sister had been able to see them just one more time before it had happened," Keys said.

Experts say on a day as hot as Saturday, even 30 minutes inside the vehicle could lead to serious consequences.

“After about an hour, I think, on a 90-degree day, it can get up to 119 degrees inside," Matthew Arroyo with the Emergency Medical Services Authority said.

Copyright 2020 KJRH via CNN. All rights reserved.