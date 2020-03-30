Family identifies first COVID-19 related death in Washoe County

Family members tell KOLO 8 News Now that the first person to die of COVID-19 in Washoe County is 47-year-old Bruce McAllister of Reno.

His wife Alana says he passed away in the hospital Saturday afternoon, March 28, 2020.

Bruce worked for the VA hospital and also traveled to his home state of New York, returning on March 17th to Reno.

Bruce was admitted to the hospital on Monday, March 23rd.

His wife and ten-year-old son Bryce are both in self isolation at this time. Alana has also tested positive for COVID-19.

If you can help the family with unexpected financial expenses, you can make a donation here.

