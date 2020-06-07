Families call for an end to racial issues

The video that shows the death of George Floyd has caused an uproar for many families in our community. The racial issues and the unjust treatment between police and unarmed black people have led to an important conversation between parents and their children.

"I have to worry now that he is starting kindergarten that even though he is multicultural he's going to be looked at differently, possibly treated differently," said Monica Teves a mother of four.

Teves said during these uncomfortable times she has to have a talk with her children because of the color of their skin. In 2020, she said we should not be facing racism and in most recent days she feels the action of some in our country is leading us in the wrong direction.

"You worry about your kids from both as it is. So every time they go to school, or they are on a field trip, whatever it might be, there is an extra added fear for each of them, being male versus female and the skin color," said Teves.

Lilianna Enriquez lives in Carson City and she said as she continues to witness racial injustice in our country she is saddened to lose another unarmed Black person. She claimed it is time we as a country reflect and realize no one should be judged based on the color of their skin.

"Just scared because my sister is a different color than me and I really want her to be safe and that's why I’m an overprotective sister because we should all have equal rights so we don’t turn against each other," said Enriquez.

Jesse Enriquez, Lilianna's father said what occurred to George Floyd is an act that was conducted by an uneducated cop. He added this form of treatment that we continue to see in our country is instilling fear in his children.

"It’s terrible that I as a father have to have these conversations with my children that I know that one of my children might be safer than the other just based on their skin tone," Enriquez explained.

Families are calling for change during these uncomfortable times and they want to create a plan of action to put a stop to the mistreatment of people of color.

