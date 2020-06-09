Fallon Doctor arrested on new charges

A Fallon doctor, facing 16 federal drug charges, is back in custody accused of new charges.

The Churchill County Sheriff's Office reports that Gary Ridenour was arrested Tuesday, June 9, 2020 on two warrants. The charges include Open and Gross Lewdness, Battery, and Preventing or Dissuading From Testifying or Producing Evidence.

The Sheriff’s Office says the charges stem from an incident at Ridenour’s office in July 2019.

Ridenour was the target of a federal search warrant in February of 2019. The warrant resulted an indictment on 16 charges:

- 1 Count of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances Prescribed Not for a Legitimate Medical Purpose and Not in the Usual Course of Professional Practice

- 6 Counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Substance - Hydrocodone

- 6 Counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance - Alprazolam

- 1 Count of Unlawful Distribution of a Schedule III Controlled Substance - Tylenol with Codeine.

- 1 Count of Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises

- 1 Count of Aiding & Abetting

A separate indictment charges Ridenour with being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

