Facebook will remove some posts promoting anti-stay-at-home protests

CNN reports Facebook will remove some posts on anti-stay-at-home protests being organized in California, New Jersey and Nebraska after consulting with officials in those states.

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone told CNN, the protests run afoul of the states' social distancing guidelines.

During the past week, protests have taken place around the US, including in Nevada as people are asking for the economy to reopen.

Facebook has come under fire as groups organizing anti-stay-at-home protests have popped up all over the platform. Stone told CNN Facebook would take down posts created through the Facebook Events feature that promote events in California, New Jersey and Nebraska. Other Facebook posts, including Facebook groups about the protests, might not be removed.

"Unless government prohibits the event during this time, we allow it to be organized on Facebook," Stone said. "For this same reason, events that defy government's guidance on social distancing aren't allowed on Facebook."

