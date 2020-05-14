Expanded drive-through COVID-19 testing in Reno and Elko

Drive-through COVID-19 testing begins Monday at two Walmarts in Reno and one in Elko.

This is not for everyone. Rather, it is for adults who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local guidelines about who should be tested. This includes first responders, health care providers, those with symptoms of COVID-19 and people in high risk groups without symptoms.

There is no testing inside Walmart stores. There is no cost for the test.

Testing at two Reno Walmarts will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. starting Friday, May 15. The stores are at 5260 W 7th St. and 155 Damonte Ranch Parkway.

The testing will be at the Elko Walmart at 2944 Mountain City Highway from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday beginning Monday, May 18.

There is also testing in Clark County.

Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials support the sites.



People make appointments through the Quest website.



Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test sites are not available to those who walk up.



The sites will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.



Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.



Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.



The sites will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates.



While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.



Here are other details:“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Nevada during this unprecedented time,” Kevin Loscotoff, Walmart public affairs director for Nevada said in a statement. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and local officials as we work together to open the sites and help our community.”

