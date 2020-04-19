Ex-mayor who quit after criticizing Trump dies in Auburn crash

The Sacramento Bee reports that the former mayor of a Northern California city who stepped down after he harshly criticized President Donald Trump and his supporters died Saturday in a plane crash.

Officials told the Bee that Dr. Bill Kirby, who was the mayor of Auburn, died in the crash Saturday morning near the Auburn Municipal Airport.

Kirby, a urologist, was the pilot of the plane that crashed shortly after 11 a.m. A passenger in the plane suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Kirby gained notoriety last week after social media posts criticizing Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and comparing the president’s supporters to KKK members.

