Ex-Wolf Pack guard Lindsey Drew arrested on suspicion of DUI

Former Wolf Pack guard Lindsey Drew was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence at North Virginia and 14th streets, just south of Lawlor Events Center where he played for the Wolf Pack.

Drew, 23, was also cited for going 11 mph to 15 mph over the speed limit.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported Drew was stopped about 12:21 a.m.

Drew signed a letter of intent to play for the Wolf Pack when Eric Musselman was the coach. Drew was the second recruit signed by Musselman.

According to nevadawolfpack.com, Drew started all 31 games this last season, his senior year, and was third in team scoring with 11.4 points per game.

He missed all of the 2018-19 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The Wolf Pack sports information staff said it does not comment on former students.

Drew is the son of Larry Drew, who played 10 years in the NBA and served as head coach of the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. Lindsey’s brother Larry played at North Carolina and UCLA.

