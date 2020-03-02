Ex-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid backs Biden

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada has endorsed Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The move on Monday comes as part of an establishment avalanche in the former vice president's favor heading into the Super Tuesday lineup that features 14 state primaries.

Reid says he believes “Biden is best able to defeat Donald Trump and enact the policies we all care about.” He also says Biden will be ”a much-needed stabilizing force following Trump's disastrous term."

Amy Klobuchar, one of Biden's Democratic presidential rivals, dropped out of the 2020 race on Monday and also announced plans to endorse Biden.

