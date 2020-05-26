Ex-NFL star Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at a Florida restaurant

Former NFL star Chad Johnson left a $1,000 tip for his waiter after dining at a restaurant in Florida that reopened because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Photo Courtesy: CNN

Johnson wrote, “Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps. I LOVE YOU,” Johnson wrote Monday on his $37 tab. He later tweeted a photo of the receipt from Havana’s Cuban Cuisine in Cooper City with the caption “Proverbs 11:25.” The Associated Press reports that is a bible verse that states “a generous person will prosper, whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

