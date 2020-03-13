Event industry taking hit amidst Covid-19 concerns

As concerns of Covid-19 continues, phone call after phone call pours in full of cancellations and Red Carpet Events and Design can't keep up.

Brynna Nichols is the director of business operations for the company.

"We're giving employees the tools they need to work remotely to avoid the health implications going on but within the course of a week, its flipped to negative implications," said Nichols.

From weddings to birthdays the local company in Sparks does it all.

They first opened back in 2008 as the recession hit...now they're being hit again.

While they say they're equipped to handle times of crisis...this is unlike any other.

"I've unfortunately had to layoff staff this morning," added Nichols. "I've never been so heart broken at work."

Nichols also returned from a Las Vegas conference about event planning and said the industry as a whole is declining due to Covid-19.

"I just went to this special event in Vegas and the over arching feeling of the event planners there was not great," explained Nichols. "We've had significant cancellations around the globe for events and when this is your livelihood, it's super impactful."

For now, they say they're hoping to continue business as usual and the one thing they can do is take control of the small things...

"The factors we do have control of includes working with our clients to postpone their events at later date when there's more certainty," said Nichols. "We're also encouraging our patients to look at virtual options for meetings."

While they understand the safety and health of the public comes first...they hope to bounce back.

"At this time our clients are helping us maintain our business and maintain our longevity," said Nichols. "So it's really focusing on customer service and being conservative with our financials."

