With COVID-19 shutting down social life as we know it, area event rental companies are in some quiet times. But while the tables, chairs, dishes and silverware are sitting idle, Camelot Party Rentals is among the few local businesses providing tents for hospitals and clinics.

"Just whatever they need from us, we're willing to do whatever," said Mikey Martinez, sales supervisor at Camelot.

