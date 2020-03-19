Europeans sing health workers’ praises nightly from windows

At a time of isolation, people in many European cities hit hard by the new coronavirus are taking at least a minute each night to come together in gratitude.

In this March 14, 2020, file photo, people applaud from their houses in support of the medical staff that are working in COVID-19 outbreak in Rivas Vaciamadrid. At a time of unfathomable isolation, people in many European cities hit hard by the new coronavirus are taking at least a minute to come together in gratitude as they stand at open windows or on balconies singing, cheering and applauding. (Source: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File/AP)

They stand at open windows or on balconies in Rome, Madrid, Paris, Athens and Amsterdam, singing, cheering and applauding, even though they know their intended audience is too busy to listen.

The adulation is for the doctors, nurses and other health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic that is forcing most residents to stay at home.

A 52-year-old nurse on Thursday became the first medical professional in Spain to die of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.