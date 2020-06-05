End of an Era: Harrah's Reno "Does not plan to reopen"

While many of the casinos across the State reopened, an icon of the gaming world remains closed.

Harrah’s Reno has operated for more than 82 years, but its doors will remain closed.

Caesars Entertainment released the following statement: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars Entertainment" or "Caesars") does not plan to reopen Harrah’s Reno after the State of Nevada permits casinos to resume operations. Caesars previously announced on January 15, 2020 an agreement to sell the property to an affiliate of CAI Investments, under which Caesars plans to cease operations at the property and deliver the property to the buyer in the second half of 2020.”

CAI Investments, a Las Vegas company purchased Harrah’s Reno and will be transforming the historic Reno casino into a non-gaming property.

The property will be renamed Reno City Center. It will have about 540 market-rate rental apartments.

