Employee priced steaks helping Texas Roadhouse and Reno community

Bringing in money to help a business while serving members of our community is the perfect trade-off amidst this Coronavirus pandemic.

While many places around Reno are quiet the parking lot at Texas Roadhouse is a party.

No one is allowed to eat inside the restaurant because of the threat of COVID-19. But over the last couple of days Texas Roadhouse's curbside service has really taken off. That isn't by coincidence.

"A lot of team members ask if we can sell some steaks," said managing partner Hector Martinez. "We started employee pricing and then we got more and more people asking about that."

Managing partner Hector Martinez reached out to the bigwigs at Texas Roadhouse and got the green light to sell his steaks for cheap. So cheap, he said, his restaurant isn't even turning a profit.

"It started with a post on Facebook and all of a sudden I got 120 phone calls."

While the prices of the ready to grill take-home steaks are subject to change, you could get a cut of meat between $4 and $12.

"We're trying to alleviate some of the worries and concerns over grocery stores running out of product," Martinez said. "We are not running out of product."

While Martinez and his crew are helping feed the Biggest Little City one steak at a time, they're also helping out each other. Many businesses have had to lay their employees off. Texas Roadhouse is doing its best to put money in the pockets of its employees.

"We are getting busier every week which is phenomenal," remembered Martinez. "So now we are able to call the morning of and ask 'hey, do you want to work today?' We can then add five to seven more team members for that shift so we can provide the best service. It feels great. When you work for Roadhouse you become a Roadie. That means you're family. That's what we're trying to do: take care of our family and our Roadies "

Martinez said his orders are filled through Tuesday. But if you want to place orders for later next week you can call Texas Roadhouse at (775) 852-6333 or order online.

