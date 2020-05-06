Employee at Mae Anne Safeway tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Safeway on Mae Anne Avenue in northwest Reno has tested positive for COVID-19.

Safeway representatives tell KOLO 8 News Now that the employee has not worked since May 1. Since then, the store has been through multiple cleaning cycles, and sanitizing and/or disinfecting process since that day.

The employee has received medical care. Safeway said their Crisis Response Team may recommend that additional members of the store team self-quarantine, and may be eligible to receive up to 14 days quarantine pay.

Representative said the store will remain open while following enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and/or disinfecting processes in every department.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

