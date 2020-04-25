Eminem celebrates 12 years of sobriety

Eminem is celebrating a dozen years of sobriety this week.

MGN

The 47-year-old Detroit Rapper posted a photo on Instagram of his Alcoholics Anonymous coin earned after 12 years of sobriety.

The coin includes the phrase "One day at a time" and the three legacies of AA - Unity, Service and Recovery and surrounding the number 12.

The Real Slim Shady wrote "Clean dozen, in the books! I'm not afraid."

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, struggled with alcohol and drug addiction for years. That included the prescription pills Vicodin, Valium and Ambien.

He overdosed on methadone in 2007. But he started a new life of sobriety on April 20th, 2008.