Emergency Operations Center open to assist local communities

Earlier this week, our state received a shipment of ventilators from California--50 to be exact for our use.

It was with the understanding Nevada would return them to the Golden State should the need arise.

Such an agreement and shipment was facilitated by those at the Emergency Operations Center of Nevada in Carson City which began its operation when Governor Sisolak declared a state emergency on March 12.

“Make sure we received that, as a matter of fact they are in transit right now,” says Caleb Cage, COVIE 19 Response Incident Commander. .”Those ventilators? That is all part of this process. Who needs them, how many and how we get them there,” he says.

This center goes into action when state emergencies are declared.

Look around and you see the center is dialed in when it comes to requests by local municipalities.

Counties may need vehicles, a hospital wants medications, a city may be asking for technical specialists to help them respond to the pandemic.

The center and the specialists do not take command, rather assist in getting these requests filled,

“We are very much a support function for this state, the real fight, if you will allow me to use that as a metaphor, Is occurring at the city, and the county, and the tribal level. And they are the ones who are putting the resources in place where they are actually impacting community needs, and then they are coming to us for support,” he says

Cage says the personnel have trained for various scenarios which could adversely impact Nevada, fires, earthquakes, and yes even a pandemic.

But there is nothing like being involved in the real thing--especially when it is unprecedented.

No doubt he says plenty will be learned at this time which God forbid can be used during the next pandemic.

When will the operations center stand down?

That will happen when the Emergency Declaration is rescinded.