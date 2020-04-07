Elko County COVID-19 Updates: Officials report 9th positive case

Officials in Elko have confirmed another positive case of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The patient is a man in his 50s and is self-isolating at home.

This brings the total number of positive cases in Elko County to nine.

APRIL 4, 9:45 A.M. Elko County on Saturday confirmed the county has its first death from a COVID-19 illness.

It was a woman in her late 50s with underlying medical conditions who had previously been confirmed as having COVID-19.

The woman had not been hospitalized at the time of her death.

Elko County on Friday said it had eight COVID-19 cases.

APRIL 3, 7:30 P.M. Elko County reported one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total in the county to eight.

The new case is a man in his 40s who has had close contact with other confirmed cases. He is self-isolating at home.

People with whom he had contact are being identified and ask to self-isolate, the county said.

APRIL 2, 6:10 P.M. Elko County reported two more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total in Elko County to seven.

Two cases have recovered and the county said it expects a third person to recover soon.

One new case is a woman in her 30s who is isolating at home. The source of this infection remains under investigation. The other new case is a man in his 30s who has had close contact with a previously disclosed case. He is isolating at home and other people who also had close contact with him are isolating.

MARCH 27, 12:30 P.M. Elko County is reporting a third positive case of COVID-19.

According to a press release from the county manager, the patient is stable and self-isolating at home.

The county manager said the two cases reported last Thursday are stable. They continue to be self-isolated and are being monitored by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

MARCH 19, 3:30 P.M. Elko County confirmed Thursday it has its first COVID-19 case.

The Nevada Department of Public and Behaviorial Health notified the county on Wednesday.

It said the infected person is a woman in her 30s with no underlying medical condition.

She felt symptoms and was tested on Monday and has been in self-isolation since.

The state of Nevada is monitoring the patient and her family in her home.

“While this is a serious public health threat, the immediate risk to the general public in Elko County is considerably low,” Elko County said in a statement. “There have been no positive COVID-19 cases reported in Humboldt, Lander, Eureka or White Pine counties.”

Elko County said people with symptoms should call their health care provider to see how to get treatment.

