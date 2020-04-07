Elko County COVID-19 Updates: 1 new death, 25 new cases

OCTOBER 23, 7:15 P.M. Elko County is reporting its twelfth COVID-19 death, the second this month. The individual was a Spring Creek resident in his 40s who was hospitalized at the time of his passing.

The county is also reporting 25 new cases and 15 recoveries.

The breakdown of total confirmed cases is as follows:

• 1,326 confirmed cases

• 202 active cases, 8 active cases hospitalized

• 1,112 recovered cases

• 12 deaths

MAY 21, 1:15 P.M. COVID-19 testing will be available to people living in Elko County starting Wednesday, May 27.

It will take place at the Elko Convention Center at 700 Moren Way.

The four-day drive thru testing is in conjunction with the Nevada Department of Emergency Management, Elko County Emergency Management and the Nevada National Guard.

Elko County will receive 3,000 testing kits. Residents are encouraged to go

.

Appointment times will be one-hour blocks; allowing for residents to arrive anytime during the one-hour block they have signed up for.

“We would like to see as many people as possible take advantage of this process next week,” said Elko County Health Officer, Dr. Bryce Putnam. “The National Guard is sending 10 medical personnel and 30 additional personnel to assist us in this process. The Guard is sending all staff to facilitate this event so we won’t have to tap our healthcre workers. This event is meant to support them in their efforts to care for our community.”

This is the only community testing site in Elko at this time. Officials said smaller scale testing sites are under consideration for residents who live in smaller communities.

According to county officials, the community based testing will not involve antibody or rapid test kit testing; it is state lab-based COVID-19 testing.

There is no cost for the testing and residents will be notified of positive or negative results after 72 hours. All information is confidential. The only information that will be shared are the statistical numbers associated with testing.

The free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is planned as follows:

• Wednesday, May 27, 2020: 9:00am to 5:00pm

• Thursday, May 28, 2020: 9:00am to 5:00pm

• Friday, May 29, 2020: 10:00am to 8:00pm

• Saturday, May 30, 2020: 8:00am to 8:00pm

Residents are reminded to arrive with face coverings, and to remain in their vehicle at all times. If more than one family member is to be tested, all members must fill out the required form, which can be found

.

Officials urge residents with COVID-19 symptoms to not delay screening. Individuals should contact their personal health care provider or call the Hot Line at 775-777-2507 or text covid19@elkocountynv.net.

MAY 18, 12:00 P.M.

Elko County health officials are reporting one new coronavirus case.

That brings the Elko County total to 21 confirmed cases, seven of which are active.

Thirteen of the COVID patients have recovered and there has been one COVID death in the county.

APRIL 28, 3:48 P.M.

Elko County health officials are reporting 4 additional recoveries and no new cases today.

Bringing the total to 15 confirmed cases, 4 active cases, and 10 recoveries.

APRIL 27, 4:00 P.M.

Elko County health officials are reporting 3 new confirmed COVID cases, bringing the county's total to 15. Those cases have all been confirmed by testing.

Elko County has 36 presumed positive cases, which means the person has symptoms consistent with COVID-19, but they have not been tested.

Six people have recovered from the disease in Elko County, and the death toll in the county remains at one.

APRIL 18, 9:45 A.M.

Elko County reported a new COVID-19 infection, giving the county 12.

Elko County reported it was a man who is self-isolating but release no other information, citing confidentiality concerns.

Three people have recovered in Elko County and one has died.

Elko County reported its 12th case on April 15, but since then determined one of its infected people is actually a Lander County resident so the latest figures reflect counting that person as a Lander County resident.

APRIL 15, 4:48 P.M

Elko County reports its 12th positive COVID-19 case. It also lists 39 presumed positive cases.

The latest case is a woman in her 40s who is self-isolating. Her medical history is not known.

Three people have recovered and one person died.

APRIL 9, 3:50 P.M.

Elko County has reported two additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 11.

The new cases include a man in his 60s whose medical history is unknown, but is a close contact of another confirmed positive case; and a man in his 30s who is self-isolating at home and is a close contact of another confirmed positive case.

In addition to the two new positive cases, three people have recovered from COVID-19 in Elko County, seven cases remain active, and one person has died.

APRIL 7, 4 P.M.

Officials in Elko have confirmed another positive case of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The patient is a man in his 50s and is self-isolating at home.

This brings the total number of positive cases in Elko County to nine.

For more information,

.

APRIL 4, 9:45 A.M.

Elko County on Saturday confirmed the county has its first death from a COVID-19 illness.

It was a woman in her late 50s with underlying medical conditions who had previously been confirmed as having COVID-19.

The woman had not been hospitalized at the time of her death.

Elko County on Friday said it had eight COVID-19 cases.

APRIL 3, 7:30 P.M.

Elko County reported one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total in the county to eight.

The new case is a man in his 40s who has had close contact with other confirmed cases. He is self-isolating at home.

People with whom he had contact are being identified and ask to self-isolate, the county said.

APRIL 2, 6:10 P.M.

Elko County reported two more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total in Elko County to seven.

Two cases have recovered and the county said it expects a third person to recover soon.

One new case is a woman in her 30s who is isolating at home. The source of this infection remains under investigation. The other new case is a man in his 30s who has had close contact with a previously disclosed case. He is isolating at home and other people who also had close contact with him are isolating.

MARCH 27, 12:30 P.M.

Elko County is reporting a third positive case of COVID-19.

According to a press release from the county manager, the patient is stable and self-isolating at home.

The county manager said the two cases reported last Thursday are stable. They continue to be self-isolated and are being monitored by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

MARCH 19, 3:30 P.M.

Elko County confirmed Thursday it has its first COVID-19 case.

The Nevada Department of Public and Behaviorial Health notified the county on Wednesday.

It said the infected person is a woman in her 30s with no underlying medical condition.

She felt symptoms and was tested on Monday and has been in self-isolation since.

The state of Nevada is monitoring the patient and her family in her home.

“While this is a serious public health threat, the immediate risk to the general public in Elko County is considerably low,” Elko County said in a statement. “There have been no positive COVID-19 cases reported in Humboldt, Lander, Eureka or White Pine counties.”

Elko County said people with symptoms should call their health care provider to see how to get treatment.