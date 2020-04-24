Eldorado Resorts selling MontBleu casino at Stateline

A casino company in the smallest state is pulling off one of the biggest deals of the year in the gambling industry, buying casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Shreveport, Louisiana, and Lake Tahoe, Nevada. And it could remove a major potential obstacle to the ongoing merger of Caesars Entertainment and Eldorado Resorts.

Lincoln, Rhode Island-based Twin River Worldwide Holdings announced Friday it is buying Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino from Caesars Entertainment for $25 million.

It also is buying Eldorado Shreveport Resort and Casino and the MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa in Lake Tahoe from Eldorado Resorts for a combined $155 million.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)