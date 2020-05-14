El Dorado County moves fully into Stage 2

El Dorado County moved fully into Stage 2 this week after filing an attestation letter. The county is one of several California counties that can move further into this stage.

The county’s Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams submitted the attestation letter which demonstrated the county met criteria to fully reopen the businesses and facilities listed in Stage 2. “As soon as businesses and facilities have implemented a safety plan reflecting those guidelines, they can open,” said Dr. Williams.

Board of Supervisors Chair Brian Veerkamp said, “We’re very happy for our business owners, their employees and patrons that we are in the front of the State’s approval line so they can reestablish their livelihood and return to some semblance of normalcy.”

The city of South Lake Tahoe’s Mayor Pro Tem Tamara Wallace said she’s excited to move into this stage. “Businesses that remained open did a very good job at social distancing. Our community really stepped up to keep our numbers low.”

Restaurants can provide dine-in services and people can shop inside retail stores. The owners of the Blue Pebbles, Andrew and Cassie Selders were excited about the county’s news.

Andrew said, “We’re jumping for joy.” Their souvenir shop is in Heavenly Village. The village is usually crowded with tourists enjoying entertainment, restaurants, and shopping.

Heavenly Village’s Vice President Gary Casteel said it has more than 40 businesses and most of the them are hoping to open this week.

Casteel said, “Tourism is our lifeline, its everything for us, it always has been in this market.”

Reopening comes with a list of guidelines. Andrew said, “We are going to practice all the guidelines that are recommended to us, our employees will have masks, all of our six foot markers will be in place, we will have hand sanitizer at the door.”

The couple is happy to move on from this familiar uncertainty. Cassie said, “In 2008 with that recession, we had a horticultural nursery in Michigan that we unfortunately lost, we lost our home, we lost our business, and we absolutely do not want to go through that again.”

She added, “We have fought for the last ten years to create this and we do not want to see it lost.”

According to El Dorado County these businesses may open immediately upon having implemented their safety plans:

• Dine-in restaurants

• Limited services (laundromats, dry cleaners, other laundry services, auto repair shops, car washes, landscapers, pet grooming, and dog walking)

• Outdoor museums

• Shopping centers & all in-store retail

• All office-based workplaces

• All manufacturing industries supporting retail

• All logistics industries supporting retail

• Stage 1 Sectors

