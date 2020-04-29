El Dorado County asks CA governor to begin reopening

Stay at home orders for El Dorado County expire on April 30, but California's statewide shelter in place order will continue. There is not yet a set date for when it will expire.

The county and the state both had similar orders to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Nancy Williams, who is the Public Health Officer for El Dorado County, said there is no need to continue to be covered by two identical orders.

"Nothing is changing. We still intend for people to follow the governor's rules and we're not saying that El Dorado County is open for business," Williams said.

The county is now asking Governor Gavin Newsom for permission to begin reopening in phases.

"I wrote and signed a letter in conjunction with our board of supervisors asking the governor to consider whether El Dorado County as a county or region to begin the next phase because we feel it is safe to do so now," Williams said.

You can read the full letter and reopening guidelines here.

Williams said the ban on non-essential travel will be extended until further notice.

"It's hard to predict the future so that will remain indefinite but we plan to review it every two weeks," she said.

