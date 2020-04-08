El Dorado County COVID-19 Updates: No visitors allowed due to coronvirus

APRIL 3, 7:30 P.M. El Dorado County said visitors are not allowed in South Lake Tahoe due to COVID-19.

El Dorado County Public Health Officer Nancy Williams on Friday issued a no-travel order to reduce the residents in the Lake Tahoe area who are not full-time residents.

Visitors are reducing an already decreased inventory of essential supplies and food and put the Lake Tahoe population at greater risk of being able to receive proper health care, Williams said in a statement.

“It’s time to take this very strong message to those who are not already residing in South Lake Tahoe: If you have no essential function and you are here, please go home; if you have no essential function and you are not here, please stay home," Williams said.

MARCH 19, 5:50 P.M. El Dorado County Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams on Thursday issued a shelter in place order for people in the unincorporated areas of El Dorado County, South Lake Tahoe and Placerville to slow the spread of COVID-19.

It is in effect through April 16.

“I have taken this unprecedented step to stem the tide of the virus among our population to protect our most vulnerable residents,” Williams said in a statement. “Quite simply, how successful we are in protecting the health of the most number of people in El Dorado County will depend on our residents abiding by this directive.”

MARCH 9, 3 P.M. Organizers are cancelling Barton Health's Pink Heavenly event scheduled for March 21, 2020 over coronavirus concerns.

In a statement, Barton Health said in part:

The decision was a precautionary measure with the importance of prevention and reducing the risk of vulnerable populations’ exposure in mind. While the on-mountain event is canceled, fundraising will continue for Pink Heavenly’s cause; Cancer Support Services through Barton Health - programs dedicated to improving the lives of those fighting cancer.

Barton said hospital operations and clinical patient care remain fully operational. Heavenly Mountain is also open and operating normally.

Chris Kiser, Barton Foundation Executive Director said:

“Although this precaution was not an easy decision to make, it is the right decision to protect the health and safety of our community and our care providers. The Foundation will continue its commitment to Cancer Support Services through Barton Health and providing funding to keep these services available.”

Funds raised for Pink Heavenly 2020 will be rolled into next year’s Pink Heavenly event, happening March, 2021 at Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe, organizers said.

If you'd like to make an online donation, click here.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020