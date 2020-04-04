Dutch Bros Coffee giving 100% of April profits to medical first responders

We have heard stories of companies giving back to first responders, add Dutch Bros Coffee to the list.

The company announced during the month of April, it is supporting medical first responders on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight with a dedicated giveback program.

During the entire month, Dutch Bros says it will dedicate 100 percent of profits to medical first responders through #FirstRespondersFirst.

“Givebacks are part of our DNA,” said CEO Travis Boersma in a press release. “We’re thankful to be able to support and serve our communities right now.”

Donations to the program coffee company says, will provide critical supplies, equipment, and resources to frontline healthcare workers.

“#FirstRespondersFirst is a really amazing initiative making a huge difference right now. We’re honored to help support this fund,” said Boersma in a press release. “We started this business not just to sell coffee, but to impact our customers and communities in positive ways. We hope we can do that this April and be a light in these dark and difficult times.”

Dutch Bros, which operates in seven western state. For more details about the company’s COVID-19 response, click here.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020