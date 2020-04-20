Dutch Bros Coffee employee tests positive for coronavirus

Dutch Bros Coffee said an employee in Reno has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The person worked at the 4555 S. Virginia Street location.

In a statement released Saturday, April 18, 2020, Dutch Bros said the employee started showing symptoms on Monday, April 13, three days after their last shift.

Prior to showing symptoms, the employee worked morning shifts on 3/27, 4/3, 4/4, 4/9 and 4/10.

Dutch Bros said other employees who worked with that person are on paid leave and are self-isolating.

The location will also undergo a deep clean.

To read the full statement, click here.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020