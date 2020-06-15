Driver killed in Elko County crash identified

The Nevada Highway Patrol has released the identify of a driver killed on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 on SR-225 at mile marker 35 in Elko County.

The NHP says Eric Jones, 49, of Idaho, was in a Toyota Corolla northbound on the highway when the car crossed the center line, went off the roadway and hit a fence.

Jones was declared dead on the scene.

The case is still under investigation by the NHP Elko Traffic Division.