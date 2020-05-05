Dress for Success Reno continues serving clients

Through programming and dedicated volunteers, Dress for Success Reno helps women achieve economic advancement so they can stabilize and improve their financial situation.

The nonprofit says its clients are trying to navigate the day to day uncertainties and whether you've donated professional clothing or given monetarily…Patti Weiske, Founder and CEO, says boosting up a woman helps lift an entire community, as she details, “It's helping women develop their self-esteem, so they have the confidence to go out and build a career. Over 90 percent of the women we help are single mothers, and they have one income. They're supporting a family, they're playing the role of both parents.”

Resume building, interview coaching and job assistance are now happening virtually…at least for the time being. There's a new slogan and effort under the mantra, Dress for Success Moving Forward and you can make a difference by donating here.

