Downtown businesses recover from the riot, worry about the future

Most watched the riot in disbelief on TV Saturday night from the relative safety of our living rooms.

Beverley Van Dusseldorp and her partner were locked inside their wedding chapel and gift shop as the riot raged outside their front door.

"There were probably at least a thousand rioters put in front and they kept throwing tear gas bombs at them to disperse them. And when you think about the violence, they could have done it is a scary thing because you have very little to protect yourself or what is yours."

They own the Antique Angel Wedding Chapel and Gift store on North Virginia Street at the river, across the street from the downtown plaza. Saturday night they were in the eye of the storm. The chaos outside confirmed their worst fears.

Earlier, already uneasy about the Black Lives Matter rally across the street, they noticed young men--Caucasian, dressed in black, running up and down the sidewalk, grabbing hats off bystanders throwing them in the river.

Sensing trouble hey had moved much of their inventory back saving much damage when the riot broke out and the front windows were shattered. Then the tear gas wafted in.

"As a matter of fact, my throat and eyes still hurt from the tear gas," she said.

Just a few fixtures were damaged, but even where the damage wasn't evident, the riot left its mark on everything in the shop. Tear gas residue. Everything must be cleaned. It's on every surface.

It will be the second time they've faced that chore recently.

The coronavirus closed both the chapel and the gift store March 19. They had just opened after deep cleaning everything.

"We did extensive cleaning during the pandemic. We were open one day and then we were hit with the riot and the gift shop is closed again.

And now with the curfew lifted and a Peace Vigil planned on the plaza across the street Sunday they are once again expecting the worst and are boarding things up.

"It's going to look like a war zone down here. It's not a good thing," says Van Dusseldorp, .

"A lot of weddings registered for Friday, Saturday and Sunday and with the windows boarded up it's not going to entice a lot of people to come down here especially thinking 'Wow, what else is going to happen if the windows are all boarded up.’ We're afraid. We're fearful."

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

