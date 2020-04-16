Downtown Ambassadors provide homeless outreach during COVID-19 crisis

Far from the busy sounds of traffic and flashing casino lights, Downtown Reno has been nearly vacant for the past four weeks. Vacant except for groups of homeless congregating near the Reno Events Center.

The building has been transformed into a shelter at night which allows them to keep 6 feet apart. But it's a different story during the day. Getting the message of social distancing across to hundreds of transient people is challenging.

“There's a certain percentage that just does not listen and they just don't keep, they don't go by the rules,” Alex Stettinski, executive director of the Downtown Reno Partnership said.

Stettinski, and his team of Downtown Ambassadors have had one focus during this pandemic. That is keeping the virus from ravaging the homeless population.

“It's crucial that we curb it there,” he said. “Because this population is out and about, this population is in contact with all kinds of people. If we want to curb the spreading of the virus. We need to make sure we curb it in this community of the vulnerable communities that are out and about all day long.”

There’s been at least one confirmed case of coronavirus in this group. That individual is being quarantined in one of the FEMA trailers brought in for this very reason.

“I think they need to be extra protected and extra informed and extra educated,” Stettinski said.

That's where the Downtown Ambassadors have stepped in. Special flyers are laid on the beds at the events center. On them, information about the virus, symptoms, and where to get help.

And that’s not all the ambassadors are doing.

“The ambassadors are cleaning,” Stattinski said. “They sanitize everything they can- benches, door handles, railings, buttons that, you know, control the traffic lights, and things like anything that we in the public touch. They try to keep sanitized as much, as much as possible.”

They are also helping police keep an eye on closed businesses throughout downtown to make sure there isn’t vandalism. It’s been an ongoing process… but Stattinski says the message is starting to get across.

“ I would say probably 70-80% of all homeless individuals, understand the severity by now,” Stattinski said.

