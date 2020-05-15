Douglas sheriff: Tahoe drug trafficking operation busted up

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Friday it arrested two suspected drug traffickers hiding out in a vacation rental home in Stateline.

Investigators arrested Joseph Cudia, 45, of Sacramento and Diego Coralles, 47, of South Lake Tahoe on charges of drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after investigators bought 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine. El Dorado County also issued an arrest warrant for Cudia. Their bail was $50,000 each.

Coralles and Cudia were staying in a Bonnie Drivevacation rental home without permission from the person who owned the home, DCSO said.

DCSO also arrested Megan Turkington, 27, who is said was illegally staying at the home. She was charged with burglary, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

