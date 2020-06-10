Douglas County arrests suspect in sexual assault investigation

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is reporting the arrest of a suspect in a sexual assault investigation.

The Sheriff's Office says detectives had been searching for Caleb Proctor-Henry for about two weeks when he was found Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Reno.

Proctor-Henry's arrest was made in Reno with the assistance of the Tri-Net Narcotics Task Force and the Washoe County Regional Narcotics Unit.

Proctor-Henry now faces charges of Statutory Sexual Seduction and Lewdness With a Minor Under 16. Cash bail was set at $100,000. Proctor-Henry is also in custody on unrelated warrants from Carson City and the Nevada Department of Parole and Probation.

