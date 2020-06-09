Douglas County Sheriff's Office looking for wanted man

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a wanted man.

Ryan Manuella, 27, is wanted for Felony Arrest Warrant charging Domestic Battery with Strangulation. His bail is $100,000.

He's described as being 5'11", 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators say Manuella has family, friends and/or associates in the states of California, Texas and New York, although at this time he may be anywhere in the United States.

If you have any information that can help authorities, contact local law enforcement or Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Investigators Nadine Chrzanowski at 775-690-2034 or email nchrzanowski@douglasnv.us and/or Steven Schultz at 775-430-0495 email sschultz@douglasnv.us.

