Douglas County HS announces plans for a drive-through graduation

Douglas High School has announced its graduation plans for Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Each senior and their family need to be in a single vehicle.

The families will begin the celebration with a procession through Minden and Gardnerville that will end up at the DHS student parking lot.

Once all the vehicles are parked, one graduate and their family at a time will walk to the stage. The graduate's family will be allowed to take pictures as the graduate receives their honors.

Douglas H.S. representatives tell KOLO 8, the high school has 381 graduates. While the ceremony will be fairly short, they cannot estimate how long it will take for all the graduates to have their chance to walk across the stage.

Douglas High School recommends that families be in sedans, SUVs and minivans. Flatbeds and trailers will not be allowed.

The process is similar to the plans announced by Carson High School.

The Washoe County School Districtis holding a Senior Recognition for each of its graduates. The Recognition videos will be aired on KOLO 8.

