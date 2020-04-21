Dole donates 2 million pounds of food to communities in need

The Dole Food Company says it has donated more than 2 million pounds of fresh produce to communities struggling to find enough food during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release, the company says along with its associated growers, they have donated food to “local food banks in the U.S. to the communities in Latin America.”

“The virus is ruthless, and we have seen the brutal impact it has had on people—directly to their health and their income,” stated Johan Linden, CEO of Dole Food Company in a news release. “We want to answer the needs of the communities around our operations and do what we can to strengthen them during this moment of hardship.”

Dole states it recognizes these donations alone will not solve the food needs issue during this pandemic, but are committed to continuing these efforts during this crisis.

Dole is also taking part in the Feeding our Frontlines program, which distributes boxes of fresh produce for health care employees to take home for their families.

