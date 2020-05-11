Dining out returns, but may look different

It's been a long dry spell for local restaurants and their clientele. As the coronavirus crisis grew, we were told to stay home if we could and restaurants were ordered to close.

Some have gotten by with curbside or home delivery, but a dinner out has been forbidden.

That changes Saturday, May 9 as restaurants will be able to open though limited to 50 percent capacity, tables six feet apart.

The people who supply their kitchens say their customers are anxious to open, though a little wary of what's ahead.

"If you take out 50%, that really limits your business," says Kevin McCarhty, the regional sales manager for Sysco Food Services, a major supplier to local restaurants.

More space may not be the only change.

Companies like Sysco face the same shortages we've been finding at the supermarket and that is going to have an effect on some menus.

"I may go to my favorite restaurant and find my favorite item isn't offered. Some things are hard to get right now."

The number one hard to find item? No surprise. It's yeast. A minor roadblock to the suddenly inspired home baker, a major problem for professional cooks. Imagine a pizza place without yeast to make their dough.

So, the dinner out returns looking a little different. A welcome development for many of us, but McCarthy says as we adapt to the new normal, we shouldn't forget how we and our restaurants have made it this far.

"Whether it's a Mom and Pop or a little burger shack, we need to support our restaurants and their people," says McCarthy. "So, eating there or getting take-out to go, don't get away from that."

