Dickey's BBQ Pit helps feed first responders during COVID-19

Per Dickey's BBQ Pit:

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and the Dickey family are showing support for those working on the front lines during the COVID-19 crisis.

Starting Wednesday, guests can donate sandwiches to first responders in their communities with the new First Responder Relief Packs, which include bundles of five or 10 Pulled Pork Classic Sandwiches. In addition, the Dickey family has pledged to match every sandwich donated to double the efforts to feed first responders.

To participate, guests can go to Dickey's website and add First Responder Relief Packs to their order. If guests would like to donate more, they can add any number of individual sandwiches to their donation. Then Dickey’s, in partnership with The Dickey Foundation, will carry out the delivery on the guest’s behalf.