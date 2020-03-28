Deputies search for missing Pleasant Valley man

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down Pleasant Valley man who has not been seen by family since early Thursday morning.

57 year old Bryde Bates was last seen early Thursday leaving his home near the intersection of Carriage Drive and East Laramie Drive in Pleasant Valley.

Deputies believe he was heading to his work, which is located near the intersection of S. Rock Blvd. And Mill Street.

Bates is believed to be driving a silver 2017 Ford F-350 with matching fiberglass camper shell. Nevada License Plate number: 883ZEB.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mr. Bates is asked to contact Washoe County Sheriff’s Dispatch at (775) 785-WCSO, or Secret Witness. Refer to case # WC-1412.

