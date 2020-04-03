Deputies make two arrests in string of Dayton burglaries

Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies are crediting the community with helping them arrest two men accused in a string of burglaries along the Highway 50 corridor in Dayton.

The sheriff's office said 24-year-old Matthew Hamlet and 28-year-old Nicholas Wofford, both of Dayton, are in custody.

Investigators linked the suspects to several business burglaries, and said the manner in which they were breaking in was the same. They also identified the suspects' vehicle through surveillance video.

On Thursday, April 2, 2020, around 1:18 p.m., a patrol deputy saw the suspect vehicle in the Mark Twain area of Dayton, and attempted to pull the driver over.

The driver, later identified as Hamlet, refused to stop and led the deputy on a short chase.

Hamlet eventually stopped, and got out of the vehicle and ran. Deputies chased him into a neighborhood in the Riverpark Subdivision. Several neighbors called 911 and said the suspect was jumping fences and running from backyard to backyard.

A Lyon County Sheriff’s Office K9 team was dispatched to the area, and used the 911 calls from neighbors to track Hamlet to a backyard where he was arrested.

Deputies found illegal drugs on Hamlet, as well as stolen keys that were linked to at least one of the burglaries.

Through the investigation, detectives identified Wofford as a second suspect in the burglaries.

Detectives said both Hamlet and Wofford confessed to seven burglaries in the Dayton area. Numerous items of stolen property were recovered.

Hamlet was booked into the Lyon County Jail on the following charges:

Resisting Arrest

Trafficking Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Obtain / Use Other Person Identification

Felony Warrant Arrest on Failure to Appear after release of Bail

Possession of a Forged Instrument (Forgery)

Commercial Burglary

Conspiracy to Commit Burglary

His bail is set at $ 193,640.

Wofford was also booked into the Lyon County Jail on the following charges:

Commercial Burglary

Conspiracy to Commit Burglary

Possession of Stolen Property

His bail is set at $ 127,500.

Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office - Special Investigation Unit Detectives at (775) 463-6600, or contact Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020