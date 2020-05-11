Dept. of Interior approves massive solar project for Nevada

The U.S. Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management announced approval today for the Gemini Solar Project for Nevada.

Gemini is the largest solar project ever approved in the United States.

The 690 megawatt project is planned for federal land about 30 miles northeast of Las Vegas, just south of the Moapa River Indian Reservation.

The project also calls for a solar-powered battery system to be able to store and transmit power when it is needed most.

More information about the project can be found here.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020