'Delivering with Dignity' program to bring meals to families in Reno/Sparks

After a successful launch in Clark County, a meal delivery program known as Delivering with Dignity has come to Northern Nevada.

The program is intended to bring meals to the most vulnerable part of the population during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lt .Governor Kate Marshall was on hand for Monday's announcement of the program's launch outside Liberty Food & Wine Exchange.

“In nine days we were able to raise $100,000," Marshall explained. "We were able to get a restaurant, we got the United Way of Northern Nevada, We got 3 nonprofits, and these incredible volunteer drivers.”

