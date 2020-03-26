Deja vu: LA County sheriff closes gun shops again

For the second time this week, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has ordered gun shops to close.

Photo: The Gun Store Las Vegas

His move Thursday challenges the county legal counsel's finding after the first closure that the stores are essential businesses that should remain open during the coronavirus crisis.

Villanueva says the shops must stop selling to the general public but can continue to sell ammunition to security guard companies.

County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said the county counsel and sheriff may need to have a judge sort out who is right. Gun groups are exploring legal challenges to the sheriff's decision.

