Death of TMCC assistant soccer coach attributed to COVID-19

Truckee Meadows Community College has confirmed the death of an assistant soccer coach as a result of COVID-19.

Gonzalo Lopez, 54, had been on the soccer staff of the Mighty Lizards since their inaugural season in the fall of 2019.

Lopez reportedly had been a soccer coach for 25 years at the club, high school and collegiate levels and had been a goalkeeper coach for Reed High School.

“I am deeply saddened at the passing of Coach Lopez who was an integral part of our new Soccer program at TMCC,” said TMCC President Dr. Karin Hilgersom. “He embodied the spirit of what we hoped our athletics program would achieve, by giving students opportunities to learn and grow through their passion for soccer and academics.”

Lopez had been in an Intensive Care Unit since March 25th. The Washoe County Health District reports COVID-19 related deaths, but the Health District does not release names due to federal health privacy laws.

TMCC announced Lopez's death in coordination with his family's wishes.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020