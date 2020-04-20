Dealing with citations during COVID-19

The Reno and Sparks Municipal Courts have initiated programs to facilitate the negotiation of minor misdemeanor citations.

This includes things like, speeding, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield, and stop-sign violations.

To facilitate the program, alleged violators must contact the Reno City Attorney’s Office via email at trafficcitations@reno.gov or the Sparks Municipal Court at 775-353-2286 and provide certain information regarding the citation.

Alleged violators will be contacted to discuss settlement of the citation without a formal in-court proceeding. If a settlement is reached, the necessary forms will be sent electronically to review and sign.

Fines may be paid online via the Reno Municipal Court website or City of Sparks website.

Driving under the influence, traffic accidents, and other crimes involving a victim(s) are not subject to these programs.

