Deadline to receive primary mail-in ballot looms

Washoe County Registrar of Voters Office says it’s receiving about 3,000 ballots a day from voters who have cast their vote by mail.

It means about 11% of the ballots sent out have been returned.

Tomorrow, Mau 21, 2020 a deadline looms for those who still want to receive a mail in ballot.

“It is the last day you can register using the on-line registration system,” says Deanna Spikula, Washoe County Registrar of Voters. “NOVA that goes through the Secretary of State’s Office,” she says.

Spikula says if you haven't made any changes in your status, you should have received your ballot by now.

If you haven't, her office wants to hear from you.

Such conditions may have voters thinking this is one way to receive more than one ballot and ripe for voter fraud.

Not so says Spikula.

“The one that comes in first is the one that gets sent through our system,” says Spikula.

Spikula says her office is noticing two issues voters need to be aware of to get their ballot counted.

She says first be sure to sign your ballot on the envelop where indicated.

Second: she says, if your household receives more than one ballot, place each ballot in its assigned envelop.

Her office has received two ballots in one over the last couple of weeks.

“We will have to reach out to those voters and let them know we will send them some replacement ballots and they have to send them back individually,” says Spikula.

She says you can drop your ballot off at her office, and must sign an affidavit if you are handing in a family member's ballot.

She says this prevents ballot harvesting.

If a voter receives someone else's ballot by mail and votes for that person, it most likely will be void as the signature on file will not match.

It's also against the law.

Your ballot must be postmarked no later than June 9th, and her office will take ballots by mail up to seven days after the election.

There is the option to vote in person.

Early voting starts Saturday the 23rd or come in on Election Day June 9th.

In Washoe County the sole voting location is at the Registrar’s Office.

There is still time though to request a mail in ballot--contact the registrar’s office.