Deadline approaching for Nevada Humanities CARES Grant

Nevada Humanities is helping non-profits across the state, but time is running out to apply for the 'Nevada Humanities Cares Grant Fund.'

Christina Barr is the executive director of Nevada Humanities.

Barr said Nevada Humanities recognizes the important role arts, culture and humanities play in Nevada.

"We're honored to part of this national effort to provide relief for cultural infrastructure in our state," explained Barr. "As I described these organizations are struggling and we're hoping this funding will give much needed relief.

To qualify, organizations must have a mission that is humanities focused and or demonstrates a commitment to public humanities programming, accessible to Nevadans and the public.

"The grants range from $5,000 to $15,000 depending on the size of the organization and operating budget," added Barr. "The grants will support operating costs such as salary and fringe benefits, professional fees, rent and mortgage payment basically those operation costs that are critical to opening and functioning

