Dayton church renewing challenge of virus attendance cap

A rural Nevada church is trying to renew its unsuccessful bid to strike down the state’s cap on the size of religious gatherings.

Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley says failure to enforce social-distancing guidelines in voter lines during Tuesday’s primary election is further proof that churches are being singled out in violation of the constitution.

A federal judge ruled earlier this week against churches in Las Vegas and rural Lyon County seeking court orders to lift the 50-person cap on worship services.

He rejected their arguments they should be held to the same rules as casinos subjected to limits set at 50% of building capacity.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

