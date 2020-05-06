Dangerous night on Victorian Ave; two officer-involved shootings

With business closures, Victorian Avenue has been a quiet thoroughfare in recent weeks. But all that inactivity, it seems, also creates opportunities for bad things to happen.

And Monday night, bad things did happen and Victorian Avenue was hardly quiet.

It began shortly after 8 o'clock at the west end of of the street.

Sparks police received a report of a suspicious person, reportedly armed. Officers responded, and the suspect attempted to drive off, striking one of the patrol cars.

Shots were fired. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Was there an exchange of gunfire? How many shots? Details are unclear at this time.

Under the officer-involved shooting protocol, the investigation has been turned over to the Reno Police Department.

Four hours later and a few blocks to the east, another incident.

Around midnight there was a reported burglary. As officers arrived, the suspect drove away and gunshots were heard.

Attempts to stop the vehicle failed and the suspect headed east on I-80.

Spike strips were placed on the road to flatten the vehicle's tires and the pursuit ended in the Truckee Canyon just east of Derby Dam.

Shots were fired. The suspect was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

Investigation of this incident will be handled by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.

